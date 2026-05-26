Backstage Update Reveals WWE Plans For Nikki Blackheart

Nikki Blackheart is reportedly expected to debut on WWE NXT television later this summer as part of WWE’s upcoming roster reshuffle following SummerSlam 2026.

According to Rope Break — formerly the BodySlam Patreon — Blackheart is internally positioned to become part of the next wave of NXT talent additions.

Per the report:

“Nikki Blackheart (who recently had a dark match in NXT under the ring name ‘Martinez’) is set to debut and be a part of the reshuffle for NXT this summer.”

The “Martinez” name referenced in the report was reportedly used during Blackheart’s recent WWE Performance Center dark match appearance earlier this month. It remains unclear whether WWE plans to keep that name or revert fully to the Nikki Blackheart branding.

Blackheart’s road to WWE has been notably unconventional. According to previous reporting from Bryan Alvarez, she previously worked as a cheerleader for the NHL’s Florida Panthers before training under wrestling veteran Gangrel.

Alvarez previously reported that Blackheart became a major priority for WWE scouting shortly after WrestleMania 41 in 2025, reportedly ranking among WWE’s top five post-Mania prospect targets.

He also noted that Bayley strongly endorsed Blackheart internally, which reportedly played a major role in securing her WWE tryout opportunity.

“Update on Nikki Blackheart and WWE: She is no longer an indie wrestler. She is a former cheerleader for the NHL Florida Panthers who trained under Gangrel. Right after Mania 2025, she ended up HEAVILY on WWE’s radar, said to be top five.”

Alvarez added that Blackheart has already relocated to Orlando and is currently under a standard WWE Performance Center developmental contract believed to run approximately three years.

Her expected television debut would continue WWE’s ongoing youth movement across NXT and the women’s division, which has already seen recent additions and call-ups involving talents such as Blake Monroe, Sol Ruca, and rumored future call-up Nikkita Lyons.