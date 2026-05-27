Viewership Numbers For May 18th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on May 18 ranked #7 worldwide and in the U.S., averaging 2.6 million viewers and accumulating a total of 4.6 million hours of viewing time. This performance is comparable to the May 11 episode, which also attracted 2.6 million viewers. Additionally, this represents the lowest viewership for the show since the January 19 episode, which had 2.5 million viewers.

RAW made it into the top 10 rankings in 16 countries, including Bolivia (#5), Bahamas (#9), Canada (#7), Ecuador (#7), Guatemala (#7), Honduras (#9), Mexico (#9), Nicaragua (#8), El Salvador (#8), Trinidad and Tobago (#6), the United States (#5), the United Kingdom (#9), Bahrain (#8), India (#7), Sri Lanka (#9), and Saudi Arabia (#10).

Looking ahead, WWE RAW is averaging 2.872 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.120 million viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who faced World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory of The Vision in a singles match.