John Cena Gives Rare Training Session At Wrestling School

The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, owned by WWE star Seth Rollins, recently shared several images on Instagram of 17-time World Champion John Cena working with students at the wrestling school in Davenport, Iowa.

The wrestling school wrote, “We were honored to welcome the incomparable @johncena to the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy today! John spent 5 hours teaching, coaching, and answering questions, and then spent an additional hour giving 1-on-1 time to many of our graduates. We cannot thank him enough for his incredible generosity.”

The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy is owned by Marek Brave. Pro wrestler Bruss Hamilton shared a photo of himself with John Cena on Twitter (X), captioning it, “Crazy level of advice and wisdom from @JohnCena today. Thank you @BlackandBrave for providing this opportunity.”

Although John Cena is retired from in-ring competition, he made a return to WWE television at Backlash to announce the upcoming John Cena Classic.

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