GUNTHER Explains Why He Avoids Using Catchphrases In WWE

Top WWE star “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, spoke with Rompipallone about various topics, including why catchphrases have never been a significant part of his approach to wrestling in WWE.

GUNTHER said, “A man without phrases, I think. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a reason why I don’t have any catchphrases or something like that, because I leave that to people like Cody Rhodes. They can give themselves all kinds of cool names and cool-sounding names that are easy for the marketing department to use, to put on t-shirts, but I don’t know, that’s not me, it’s not interested in that part. I’m interested in what happens in the ring, and that’s, yeah, that’s why I’m the number one, so.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)