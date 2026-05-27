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GUNTHER Explains Why He Avoids Using Catchphrases In WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
GUNTHER in WWE
GUNTHER | WWE

Top WWE star “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, spoke with Rompipallone about various topics, including why catchphrases have never been a significant part of his approach to wrestling in WWE.

GUNTHER said, “A man without phrases, I think. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a reason why I don’t have any catchphrases or something like that, because I leave that to people like Cody Rhodes. They can give themselves all kinds of cool names and cool-sounding names that are easy for the marketing department to use, to put on t-shirts, but I don’t know, that’s not me, it’s not interested in that part. I’m interested in what happens in the ring, and that’s, yeah, that’s why I’m the number one, so.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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