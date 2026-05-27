Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against Kam Hendrix. BirthRight’s WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King will defend his title against Romeo Moreno. Additionally, Tate Wilder will face The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake in a singles match, and Lizzy Rain will take on ZARIA in singles action. In a tag team match, WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne and Tavion Heights will compete against DarkState.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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