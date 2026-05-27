Roman Reigns And Becky Lynch Reportedly Helping Rising WWE Talent

According to Rope Break, WWE star Je’Von Evans has been receiving significant praise from company executives. Backstage sources report that Evans has earned ongoing admiration from fellow roster members and the creative team.

Additionally, it has been noted that Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch have been spending time backstage working with Evans, which has enhanced his reputation as a potential major star in the company.

Evans moved from NXT to the main roster at the beginning of the year, making his official debut on the January 5th episode of RAW. Since then, he has become a key part of the RAW roster. He participated in the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and was involved in the 6-Pack Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42. Recently, he faced Penta for the title on Monday’s episode of RAW, although he was unable to win the championship.