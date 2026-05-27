Backstage Update On Ludwig Kaiser Arrest Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser was arrested this week on charges of battery following an altercation in the elevator of his apartment complex.

Diverging accounts of the incident have emerged. An affidavit stated that Kaiser was being “uncontrollably intimate” with his girlfriend, and when asked to “please have some manners,” he punched the individual involved multiple times.

On the other hand, Kaiser’s side of the story claims that the person said something along the lines of “you need to show some f***ing respect before I call ICE on that b***h,” which led to a scuffle, although they assert that no punches were thrown. Kaiser maintains that he and his partner were simply being “affectionate” in a typical manner.

According to Fightful Select, several sources within the company reported that this alternate narrative was planted within WWE. An “unfamiliar number” contacted wrestling media with this account, rather than Kaiser, his partner, or anyone from WWE’s team. The report also indicated that Kaiser is not expected to face punishment from WWE, and sources believe that the charges will likely be dismissed.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Kaiser has no issues within the company, according to these sources, and WWE was made aware of the situation by the night of the arrest. Some talent expressed skepticism about the narrative, suggesting it was a “defense,” feeling instead that Kaiser should have removed himself from the situation.

He has been cleared to travel, and WWE does not anticipate that he will miss the mask vs. mask match with El Grande Americano.

In related news, court records indicate that GUNTHER paid Kaiser’s bond. The cash appearance record lists GUNTHER under his real name, Walter Hahn, as having deposited the $1,000 bond and signed the necessary documentation.