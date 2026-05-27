Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Retirement Plans

As reported by PWMania.com, Brock Lesnar appeared in a video on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, addressing his recent “retirement.” Lesnar stated that he was beaten so badly by Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 that he decided to retire. However, he later realized that going out like that didn’t sit well with him, so he is making a comeback and vowing to defeat Femi, claiming he will be a “humbled, retired Beast.”

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s plan for most of the year is for Lesnar to officially retire at SummerSlam 2026, which will take place in his home state of Minnesota. Meltzer also mentioned that he “presumed” the match at Clash in Italy will be Lesnar’s “last match,” until he has “his next last match,” referring to the common practice of wrestlers returning from retirement.

Bryan Alvarez raised the question of how WWE could bill Lesnar’s match at SummerSlam as a “retirement match” when Lesnar is currently calling himself “retired.” Meltzer suggested that they could still promote it as Lesnar’s “last match,” since he hasn’t had one yet. He also noted that WWE is using the term “retired” quite loosely. Meltzer added that Lesnar may be considered retired because WWE is using the terminology, but it’s clear he isn’t truly retired as he is scheduled to compete in Sunday’s PLE.

Lesnar and Femi will face off one last time at WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday, May 31st. The event will be held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, and will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, with the first hour available on ESPN.