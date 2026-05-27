AEW Dynamite & Collision Results – May 27, 2026

AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision airs tonight starting at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Liacourus Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The show kicks off with the Sum 41 theme song and a shot inside the arena, as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. We see a look at the Owen Hart Tournament brackets and then some tourney action is announced for tonight’s show.

Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Backstage At AEW Double Or Nothing

Renee Paquette then talks with Will Ospreay in a digital exclusive from backstage at AEW Double Or Nothing after his Owen Hart Cup tournament win. He gives a quick comment about the win and walks off to the trainer’s room, where he takes a seat next to Kenny Omega.

Omega warns Ospreay not to trust The Death Riders. He questions why Ospreay hadn’t come to him for help. Ospreay says Omega isn’t here enough. Omega says he can’t be here every week. Ospreay asks why not. Omega tells him they’re not the same guys they once were, but says together they can do great things.

Omega says he’s not outright saying not to trust The Death Riders, he’s telling him to be careful. He says he’s telling them this as a friend. Jon Moxley walks in and says, “That’s good advice. We all have our skeletons, don’t we?” Omega tells Ospreay anytime, call him. Ospreay tells Omega not to give up on that world title.

“The Jet” Kevin Knight Explains His Actions

Inside the arena we return live, where the theme for “The Jet” Kevin Knight hits. Out comes the reigning TNT Champion to loud boos from the Philly crowd. As he walks to the ring, highlights are shown from AEW Double Or Nothing of Knight attacking Darby Allin while he was on a stretcher.

He settles in the ring to loud “F**k you, Kevin!” chants. Knight says he wouldn’t expect anything less from this crowd. Fans chant “Shut the f**k up!” as he brings up his actions from this past Sunday night. He says he told Darby Allin not to let the jet down, not to let the people down and he blew it.

He says just like the Sixers did against the Knicks, he let them all down. He says he decided that he wasn’t going to trust the process anymore. He decided that he was going to take matters into his own hands and he did what he had to do. He asks who was the last person that humbled MJF and it was him.

He says he should have been in the main event but instead he was watching from the bench. Knight says he took it upon himself because he is not there to take part, he is there to take over the company. He says he trust Darby and when he started in the company, Darby told him not to waste any time.

Speedball Bailey’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. Bailey says he hears what Kevin’s saying but he knows him. He knows how ambitious he is, that’s his best and worst quality. The reason they work so well as a team is because they both want to be the best but Kevin is not patient.

He makes mistakes and what he did to Darby was a mistake. Bailey says they can fix it if he apologizes and own up to what he did, they can make things right. Bailey extends his hand for a handshake. Kevin shakes his hand and shoulders him. Kevin with a clothesline. He gets Bailey back up and slams him to end the segment.

Backstage With Ricochet & The Gates Of Agony

We cut to Renee Paquette who is backstage with The Demand. Ricochet tells her he is not concerned with anything that has to do with Jericho. He says Jericho got lucky and now everyone is banned from ringside for his match against him.

He says Jericho doesn’t have six other guys to save him when he has him beat. He already pinned Jericho twice and that is something Jericho doesn’t have over him. Ricochet says Jericho will find out that Ricochet is out of this world.

Everyone Banned From Ringside

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

Now it’s time for our opening match of the evening. It will be Chris Jericho going one-on-one against Ricochet, with everyone banned from ringside. “Judas in My Mind” plays to bring out Jericho first. He settles in the ring and then Ricochet makes his way out.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Fans get on Ricochet’s case with “Bald! Bald!” chants. Ricochet dropkicks the legs out from under Jericho. Jericho rolls out to the floor to try and regroup, but Ricochet goes out after him to keep the pressure on him.

He slams Jericho into the barricade and back into the ring. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a running shooting star press. He goes for the cover but Jericho kicks out. Ricochet with a chop to the chest. Ricochet gets on the ring apron.

Jericho with a right hand and Ricochet falls to the outside of the ring. Jericho climbs the top rope and he lands a splash onto Ricochet. He grabs Ricochet but Ricochet with a rake to the eyes and Ricochet slams Jericho onto the announce table. Ricochet gets on the announce table and he grabs Jericho.

Jericho slams him down and gets Ricochet into the Walls of Jericho. Ricochet tries to grab something but he can’t and Jericho lets go. Jericho gets Ricochet onto the ring apron but Ricochet with a kick to the side of the head. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match break as the match continues.

When the show returns, we see Ricochet and Jericho on their knees trading chops back-and-forth. The crowd chants for Jericho each time his lands, and just yells “Bald!” for each Ricochet shot that connects. Jericho starts to take over again on offense.

He looks at the ropes for a Lionsault after the crap Ricochet talked earlier. He hits it and gets the pin for the victory. Once the match wraps up, as Jericho is celebrating the win, he is attacked from out of nowhere by ‘The Psycho Killer’ Tommaso Ciampa, and left laying.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Andrade El Idolo With A Message For MJF

Backstage we see Andrade El Idolo standing in the interview zone. He talks direct into the camera for a quick message. He says he can focus on winning the world title and beating the stupid MJF. Andrade asks MJF if he thinks that he is better than the real latino man. We head to a commercial break.

Four-Corners Superstation Showcase

Orange Cassidy vs. Brian Cage vs. Lio Rush vs. Rush

Now we from the break for a special Four Corners Superstar Showcase match as our second bout of the evening. The bell rings and we are under way. Cage throws Lio Rush to the outside of the ring and Rush throws Cassidy to the outside of the ring. Cage and Rush with right hands but Rush with a German suplex.

Cage gets up and Cage slams Rush onto the mat. Lio and Cassidy get in the ring and go for covers but both Cage and Rush kick out. Cassidy with the kicks but Rush goes for a sunset flip. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Lio gets up but Cassidy with a drop kick.

Lio throws Cassidy to the outside of the ring. Cage gets in the ring but Lio throws him onto the ring apron and Lio with a kick. Cage falls to the outside of the ring and Lio goes for a suicide dive but Cage catches him. Cassidy with a suicide dive onto Lio and Cage.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. The show returns and we see Cassidy with an elbow onto Cage. He goes for the cover but Cage kicks out. Cassidy gets on the ring apron but Cage with a kick to the side of the head.

Cage suplexes Cassidy from the ring apron into the ring. He goes for the cover but Rush breaks it up. Cage with a body slam. He goes for the cover but Lio breaks it up. Lio to the ropes but Cage lifts him up and he lands the falcon arrow. He goes for the cover but Lio kicks out.

Cassidy gets on the top rope and jumps but Cage catches him. He lifts Cassidy up but Cassidy with a stunner. Cassidy with a tornado DDT. He goes for the cover but Cage kicks out. Cage to the outside of the ring and Cassidy with a suicide dive DDT.

Out come Rocky Romero and Lance Archer. Cassidy with the Orange Punch onto both men. Out comes Jake Doyle. Archer grabs Cassidy and brings him to the back. Back in the ring, Lio with a stunner and a spear. He goes for the cover but Rush kicks out. Lio climbs the top rope and jumps but Rush moves out of the way.

Rush with a right hand and Lio falls to the outside of the ring. Rush throws him into the barricade. Rush grabs a cable wire and begins to choke Lio with it. He slams Lio into the barricade and back into the ring. Rush with a running drop kick. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winner: Rush

Backstage With MJF, Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher

Renee Paquette is backstage with MJF. In comes Kevin Knight. MJF tells Knight that him going out to celebrate MJF makes him proud. Kevin tells him he went out because Darby Allin messed up and he will go after MJF’s title belt. MJF walks off. In comes Kyle Fletcher. He tells Knight he knows where to find them. We head to another break.

MJF’s AEW World Championship Celebration

The show returns from the break and now it’s time for the advertised MJF World Championship Celebration. With that said, MJF’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. There are three balloons with the number three on them. MJF comes out and says he is a three time AEW World Champion at 30 years of age.

He says they will be writing about him in history books. He says they get to witness the greatness that is him in real time. He says this is the greatest era because it is all about him. He is a three time, three time, three time champion of the world.

MJF says is the most complete wrestler in the world, there is no one close. He says the people need to do the right thing. He says he wants everyone watching at home and in the arena to bow before the greatest of all time. Mark Briscoe’s music hits and out he comes to the ring.

MJF says to cut his music and he asks Mark who he thinks he is. Mark tells him that MJF is like a stranger in a strange place in this city. He sys MJF does not fit in here. It’s like if a penguin was walking through the desert and not those exotic South American beach penguins.

He says they are in Philly. He says the people are hard nose, grinders, some of the toughest human beings on the planet. And Max sticks out like a sore thumb because he is not tough. He says MJF thinks the world deserves to be his. He says MJF believes that he is above them all, better than them all and MJF believe that.

Mark tells him that it was not very long ago that he pinned him. He says he wants a title shot. He asks MJF if he will continue to be a soft little bitch or is he going to man up. MJF tells him no. He is saying no because unlike everyone in the company, he understands that All Elite Wrestling isn’t just a sport, it’s a business.

And optically speaking, it’s bad enough that an emo freak like Darby Allin even sniffed the AEW title. And Briscoe thinks it’s good for Mark Briscoe. MJF begins to laugh. MJF says it’s not a good idea, if he challenges for the title, it would probably put the company out of business.

He says there are levels to this and Briscoe is no where near on the level of the devil. MJF leaves the ring. Rush’s music hits and out he comes. He tells MJF that he’s a chicken shit. He tells MJF that he almost beat him. He says when you mess with the bull, you get the horn.

MJF says Rush thinks he’s cool. He says he is not the only guy that can speak several languages. MJF calls him senor. He says he actually agrees with Rush, if anyone has earned themselves a title shot, it’s him. And from a business standpoint, he has good hair and a good look.

He says he has a catchphrase and more marketable than the ugly piece of shit Briscoe. He asks Rush if he wants to wrestle him for the Triple B tonight. MJF says psych and to listen. Next week, they will have a match for the title and he better be prepared because the bull is about to lock horns with the devil. The segment ends there.