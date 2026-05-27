Current Lineup For Tonight’s Three-Hour AEW Dynamite Special

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s three-hour episode of Dynamite and Collision, taking place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This event will serve as the post-Double or Nothing show.

In an exciting card, Kris Statlander will face Hikaru Shida in a Lights Out Philly Street Fight. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry of Jurassic Express will compete against Mark Davis, the AEW National Champion from the Don Callis Family, in a Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match. Additionally, MJF will celebrate his reign as AEW World Champion, and Chris Jericho will face Ricochet from The Demand in a singles match where all ringside personnel are banned.

Fans can also expect to hear from “The Jet” Kevin Knight following his attack on Darby Allin during the closing moments of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. There will be comments from Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis of the Don Callis Family after Fletcher attacked AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, who recently won the International Title from “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, also part of the Don Callis Family. Lastly, AEW World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland will celebrate their tag team championship victory from Double or Nothing with a special five-second pose.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Wednesday 5/27, TOMORROW!@ReneePaquette will interview @KyleFletcherPro & @TheDonCallis! The Protostar returned at #AEWDoN & chose The Family over his friend Takeshita. Renee Paquette will interview Fletcher & Callis TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/jvixTu8ra7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2026

#AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Wednesday 5/27 TOMORROW! Everyone Banned From Ringside@IAmJericho vs @KingRicochet After their teams waged war in Stadium Stampede at #AEWDoN, Jericho/Ricochet will fight 1-on-1 with everyone banned from ringside TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NBF54ScAIZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 26, 2026

#AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Wednesday 5/27, TOMORROW! We'll Hear from TNT Champion@Jet2Flyy The Jet Kevin Knight shocked the wrestling world with his terrible actions after the AEW World Title Main Event at #AEWDoN. We'll hear from The Jet TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2A5jwhY7iO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 26, 2026