Kyle Fletcher Provides AEW Return And Injury Recovery Update

AEW star Kyle Fletcher recently discussed several topics in his vlog. He mentioned that his physical therapist has mostly given him the all-clear, suggesting that he might return to AEW TV soon. However, he has not yet been medically cleared for an in-ring comeback due to the injuries he sustained earlier this year.

Fletcher said, “My PT [Physical therapist] pretty much gave me the all clear. We had a last session, but that doesn’t technically mean I’m cleared to return to the ring, but now I can go back to work and start the process of the AEW doctors clearing me to get back in the ring, which is what we’ve been waiting for.”

You can check out Fletcher’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)