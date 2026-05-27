Backstage Update On QT Marshall Injury At AEW Double Or Nothing

During the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In pre-show on Sunday, QT Marshall teamed up with Big Boom! A.J. and The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions, which consisted of Anthony Ogogo, Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, and Shawn Dean. Unfortunately, it seems Marshall sustained an injury during the match.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Marshall’s injury occurred due to a spot involving water. Water was thrown onto the ring ropes, causing Marshall to slip and fall. After the slip, he tumbled to the outside and appeared to grab his knee. He was later assisted to the backstage area by several people and was unable to put weight on his knee.

Following Double or Nothing, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan stated that Marshall was doing okay but did not provide further details. In response to Khan’s comments, Meltzer noted that he sometimes interprets Khan’s assurance that an injury is “not serious” differently. Alvarez then chimed in, noting that it doesn’t mean Marshall would need to have his leg amputated, to which Meltzer agreed.

Currently, there are no additional details regarding the nature or severity of Marshall’s injury, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.