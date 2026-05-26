Kyle Fletcher Reveals Why He Avoided Surgery Before AEW Comeback

Kyle Fletcher has revealed that his feared knee injury ultimately did not require surgery, allowing him to make a much quicker-than-expected return to All Elite Wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing.

It was previously reported that Fletcher had suffered a meniscus injury that could sideline him for an extended period. However, he shocked fans by returning after roughly two months away from the ring during Sunday’s pay-per-view event.

In a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Fletcher documented his recovery process and explained how the diagnosis changed after further medical evaluation.

Speaking in footage recorded on April 7, Fletcher said:

“I assumed that I was going to Jacksonville, having this appointment, and then possibly having surgery soon after that. However, the fact that that didn’t get filmed, and I’m speaking to you again now from Chicago, means I don’t have to have surgery. Awesome news. I was initially given a 90% chance of surgery, but no surgery is required — just healing. So that’s my job now. My job now is to rest and recuperate here in Chicago.”

Fletcher also reflected emotionally on finally returning at Double or Nothing after spending weeks away from wrestling.

“What an absolute overwhelming rush of emotions. I wasn’t out for a long time — only about eight weeks or two months, whatever. But I didn’t even feel like a pro wrestler anymore. I felt like a dude who just stayed at home on his couch and worked out. That’s about all I did for the last two months. So, for it to go as well as it did… yeah, not really much more to say. I’m a little bit speechless.”

Fletcher has become one of AEW’s fastest-rising young stars over the past year through his singles breakout performances and association with The Don Callis Family.

His rapid recovery and return adds another major name back into AEW’s roster mix heading into the summer stretch that includes AEW Forbidden Door, AEW Redemption, and AEW All In.