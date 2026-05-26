Possible Direction Revealed For AEW Tag Team Titles At All In 2026

At the 2026 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland, collectively known as Cage & Cope, won the AEW World Tag Team Titles by defeating FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) in an “I Quit” Match. However, there was a stipulation: if Cage and Copeland had lost the match, both men would have been forced into retirement.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the aftermath of Double or Nothing has opened up several potential directions for the tag team division. One idea being considered for AEW’s All In 2026 is a triple threat match for the titles, featuring FTR, The Young Bucks, and the current champions, Cage & Cope.

Meltzer praised AEW’s decision to place the championships on Cage and Copeland leading into the company’s biggest event of the year.

There is ongoing speculation about the possibility of all three teams competing in a match reminiscent of the iconic TLC match from WWE WrestleMania X-Seven, which featured Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz. That match is regarded as one of WWE’s most memorable tag team contests.