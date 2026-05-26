Tony Khan Discusses Possible Fight For The Fallen Event For ALS Awareness

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 post-show media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including Rebel’s health issues.

Khan said, “Yes, thank you for asking. First of all, I wanna send best wishes to Rebel. Rebel’s been with us since the beginning. She’s not here on the road with us now, but Rebel’s still always gonna be a big part of AEW and we’re thinking about her. I really appreciate you asking about it, and we’re keeping Rebel in our thoughts.”

On being in touch with the ALS Foundation:

“There are things you can do to support her. I just got it today, I have not had a chance to reply because I’ve been at the show but I’m going to reply to him. I just heard from Steve Gleason, Steve Gleason reached out on behalf of the ALS Foundation and his own foundation. And I do think there’s gonna be great chances to collaborate and do something. And with this, we’ll have these bracelets thinking about Rebel.”

On his hopes for Fight For The Fallen:

“I’m thinking that it would be great to work with Steve Gleason and the ALS Foundation to put together Fight for the Fallen, and have Fight for the Fallen to benefit ALS and people dealing with ALS and the treatment. And I think that would be something we could all do that would be a positive way to support. And in the meantime yes, there are ways the fans can support it, which is giving to ALS research and supporting the charity now, you don’t have to wait for Fight for the Fallen. And that’ll be a great opportunity also for people to give to support ALS research and treatment. Thank you.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)