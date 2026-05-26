New Attendance And Gate Details Revealed For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW held the 2026 Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, May 24, at a sold-out Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

According to Fightful.com, 15,015 fans filled the stadium that night to witness a stacked card. This edition of Double or Nothing comfortably had the highest attendance to date and ranked as the fourth most attended pay-per-view in AEW’s history.

While AEW has not yet revealed the live gate, it is believed to be the second-largest in the U.S., reportedly exceeding $1 million, just behind All In: Texas.

The PPV featured three title changes. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage captured the World Tag Team Championship from FTR in an “I Quit” Match. Konosuke Takeshita dethroned Kazuchika Okada to become the new International Champion.

Additionally, MJF defeated Darby Allin in a Title vs. Hair Match to claim the AEW World Championship. The show also included a Stadium Stampede Match, where Team Jericho emerged victorious.

Jon Moxley secured revenge against Kyle O’Reilly, retaining the Continental Championship via submission. Meanwhile, Thekla successfully defended her title in a four-way match. Double or Nothing also featured three first-round matches in the Owen Hart Cup, with Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Athena advancing.