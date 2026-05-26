Backstage Details Revealed About AEW’s Chaotic Stadium Stampede Match

The Stadium Stampede Match made its return at the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View on Sunday. The match featured Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate (comprising “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin), and The Elite (including “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) facing off against The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona), The Don Callis Family (AEW National Champion Mark Davis and Andrade El Ídolo), and The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay).

The action unfolded all around the arena, including in the backstage parking lot. Much of the match took place out of the fans’ direct view, leading to speculation about how much was filmed live and how much was pre-taped. A fan in the nosebleed section even captured the moment when Jack Perry and Mark Davis interacted with a bus.

The Young Bucks later addressed this speculation. They took to their Twitter (X) account to confirm that everything in the Stadium Stampede Match was live, except for the pre-taped entrances.

They wrote, “Everything besides the entrances last night was shot live in real time. Kudos to the crew. We did it. Nothing but love. #StadiumStampede”