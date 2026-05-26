Tony Khan Says Popular Wrestling Attraction Could Join AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 post-show media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including the potential for mini wrestlers to appear in the company.

Khan said, “It’s a great idea. It’s a great thought. I have not thought a lot about it. It’s a great thought and a good idea. It’s something for us to seriously consider. I think there’s a big audience for them. They’re very popular and certainly we could put it under consideration. It’s not something we thought about really or talked about doing, but it could be good. And before long we’ll be back in Mexico. So you’ll see them when we go to Arena Mexico again for Grand Slam Mexico because we will be back. Thank you.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)