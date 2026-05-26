Wardlow Reportedly Nearing In-Ring Comeback

AEW star Wardlow suffered a pec injury during his appearance at Forbidden Door 2025 and has not appeared on television since.

According to PWInsider.com, Wardlow was backstage at the 2026 Double or Nothing event. It is also worth noting that he was present at AEW Revolution in March.

In an interview last month, he said he is nearly ready to make his comeback, so it remains to be seen whether he will be given the opportunity to become the breakout star many believed he could be in 2022.

Wardlow began his AEW career as MJF’s bodyguard but eventually turned against him, much to the delight of fans. He has won the TNT Championship three times and has been part of factions such as The Undisputed Kingdom and the Don Callis Family.

However, he hasn’t had a match with the company since April 2024, when he lost a World Championship match against Samoa Joe. During his time away from the ring, he has also filmed a season of American Gladiators.