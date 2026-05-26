AEW Announces New Redemption Pay-Per-View For Montreal

All Elite Wrestling has officially added a brand-new pay-per-view event to its 2026 calendar, announcing AEW Redemption for Sunday, July 26, 2026 at the iconic Bell Centre.

The show will mark the first-ever AEW Redemption event as well as AEW’s first pay-per-view ever held in Montreal.

According to AEW, Early Access Premium Seating begins today, May 26, while general public ticket sales officially open on June 1 through AEWTix.com.

The addition of Redemption fills the major scheduling gap between AEW Forbidden Door in June and AEW All In in August, giving the company a four-pay-per-view summer stretch.

The Bell Centre is one of the most historic wrestling venues in Canada and has previously hosted multiple major WWE events, including Survivor Series, NXT TakeOver specials, and SmackDown-branded pay-per-views. The arena seats over 21,000 fans for major events.

AEW has significantly expanded its Canadian footprint over the last two years, running television tapings and special events across multiple provinces as the company continues building its international touring presence.

AEW’s Updated Summer 2026 PPV Schedule

AEW Double or Nothing — May 24 (Queens, New York) (completed)

AEW Forbidden Door — June 2026

AEW Redemption — July 26 (Montreal, Quebec)

AEW All In — August 2026

The announcement comes shortly after Tony Khan addressed several major business topics during the post-AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, including the future of AEW’s media rights, the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, potential future events at Madison Square Garden, and long-term streaming plans for the MyAEW platform.