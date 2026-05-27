Backstage Update On Mick Foley’s Future With AEW

As PWMania.com reported previously, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on Sunday, prior to the 2026 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has officially signed with the company.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question about AEW’s plans for Foley following his signing and appearance at Double or Nothing. Sapp noted that AEW anticipates Foley being present at all pay-per-view events and several television shows for the foreseeable future. This indicates that AEW intends to feature Foley regularly at their events, especially now that he has a contract in place.

There is currently no information regarding whether Foley plans to return to the ring in AEW, but Tony Khan mentioned during last week’s Double or Nothing media call that he would love to see Foley wrestle. Additionally, Foley participated in an in-ring segment with MJF during the AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In, where MJF ultimately delivered a low blow to Foley before Darby Allin made the save.