Current Favorites And Betting Odds For AAA Noche De Los Grandes

AAA is set to hold its 2026 Noche de los Grandes event on Saturday, May 30, at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Current betting odds have been released for four key matches, which include the Lucha de Apuestas Mask vs. Mask Match, the AAA World Tag Team Championship Match, the AAA Latin American Championship Match, and the Lucha de Relevos Australianos Trios Match.

In the Lucha de Apuestas Mask vs. Mask Match, El Grande Americano is favored to defeat The Original El Grande Americano. For the AAA World Tag Team Championship Match, The War Raiders are predicted to beat Pagano and Psycho Clown to become the new champions.

In the AAA Latin American Championship Match, El Hijo del Vikingo is favored to defeat El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to claim the title. Lastly, in the Lucha de Relevos Australianos Trios Match, La Catalina, Lola Vice, and Bayley are expected to triumph over Las Toxicas, which include Lady Flammer, La Hiedra, and Lady Maravilla.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Lucha De Apuestas Mask vs. Mask Match

El Grande Americano -500 vs. The Original El Grande Americano +300

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match

Pagano and Psycho Clown (c) +115 vs. The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) -155

AAA Latin American Championship Match

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) +150 vs. El Hijo del Vikingo -200

Lucha de Relevos Australianos Trios Match

La Catalina, WWE NXT Women’s Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice and Bayley -700 vs. Las Toxicas (Lady Flammer, La Hiedra and Lady Maravilla) +400