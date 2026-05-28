Mistico Provides New Update On Knee Injury Recovery

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW and CMLL star Mistico has been sidelined for the past week due to a knee injury. He provided an update on his condition during this week’s CMLL Informa.

According to F4WOnline.com, Mistico confirmed that he sustained the injury during his match on May 17th, where he teamed up with Mascara Dorada and Neon to defeat Los Guerreros Laguneros.

Following the match, he was examined and deemed not cleared to compete. Mistico mentioned that he will rest for another week and is undergoing physical therapy twice a week. He hopes to return on June 5th, but that will depend on whether he receives medical clearance.

Mistico is currently one-half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions in NJPW, alongside El Desperado, and holds the title of CMLL World Lightweight Champion.