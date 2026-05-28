Major Streaming Change Announced For AEW And NJPW Fans

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, Bushiroad has transferred all of its shares in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) to TV Asahi and CyberAgent.

NJPW recently announced that starting September 1st, NJPW World will no longer feature content from All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Fans are encouraged to use myAEW for AEW programming moving forward. Additionally, NJPW and AEW will co-host this year’s Forbidden Door event on June 28th in San Jose, California.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“Thank you for using NJPW World.

AEW content available to users in Japan and comprising editions of AEW Dynamite, Collision, Rampage and Battle of the Belts as well as AEW Now will no longer be available on NJPW World following the conclusion of the current contract term on August 31 2026.

Further, new editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision will no longer be added to NJPW World as of the end of June. For new episodes from July onward, fans in Japan can view MyAEW (https://myaew.com)

Final AEW Dynamite episode

Wednesday June 24

Final AEW Collision episode

Saturday June 27

End of streaming for Dynamite, Collision, Rampage, Battle of the Belts, AEW Now archives

Monday August 31

All AEW content is only available to users in Japan.

Forbidden Door Pay Per View events are still available for purchase and viewing.

NJPW World will continue to work to provide an ever higher quality of service to users worldwide. We appreciate your continued support.”