Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (5/30/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, taking place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The AEW World Trios Champions, The Conglomeration—consisting of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong—will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family, which includes Rocky “Azucar” Romero, Trent Beretta, and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion—comprised of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross—will face TayJay, represented by Tay Melo and Anna Jay, in a 5-Minute Eliminator Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.