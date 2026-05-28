QT Marshall Injury Update Following AEW Double Or Nothing Incident

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star QT Marshall participated in a 10-man tag team match during the Buy In pre-show. He teamed up with Big Boom! A.J. and The Conglomeration are to face Shane Taylor Promotions when he appeared to suffer a possible injury.

The incident occurred when Marshall slipped on a wet spot on the ropes and fell to the outside, grabbing his knee. He was assisted to the back after the injury.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW, including those who attended last night’s AEW Dynamite, indicated that Marshall appeared to be fine after the pay-per-view. The report also noted that he is not expected to miss any time or bookings.

Marshall took to his Twitter (X) account to share that he “should be okay” after the match and expressed his gratitude to the medical team for supporting him to the back.