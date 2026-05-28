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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (6/3/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, scheduled to take place at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH. Additionally, AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight will defend his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Mark Davis, the AEW National Champion from the Don Callis Family, in a semifinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Moreover, Alex Windsor will compete in a quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament against an opponent yet to be announced.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

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