Cody Rhodes Discusses WWE’s Growing International Crowd Atmosphere

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on UnSportsmanLike with Evan, Canty, and Michelle to discuss various topics, including the differences between overseas shows and shows in the U.S.

Rhodes said, “I think right now one of the things we’re seeing with the international crowds — and Nick Khan has been so good at identifying this in the different markets — is they’re almost competing with each other in a fun way. In a sense of, ‘Oh well, France — Lyon, France — is the loudest crowd ever in WWE history, we’re going to be even louder.’ Even some more subdued — you know, the German crowd always fills the arenas, but they’re a little bit more subdued in the noise and the acoustics. Even they have decided ‘No, we’re getting in on being the loudest crowd.’ And that’s really the challenge that we present to them.”

On the fan’s demand for WWE to return overseas:

“One of the fun things here is all of these shows going overseas, all this European tour, these were all shows we did live events pre-a big Clash In Italy on ESPN PLE. And every time we told them at the end of the night, I actually told them, ‘Hey, if you guys make enough noise, we’ll be back.’ And I’m really glad I’ve never been made a liar out of that. Because to be able to go back and do Clash In Italy — I think Clash is sneaking up as one of WWE’s Big Four PLEs. The fact that it’s somewhere new international each year. And Italy, I think they’re up to the task.”

On the big four PLEs:

“Well, your Big Four were traditionally SummerSlam, WrestleMania, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble. And now I think you’re looking at — WrestleMania is always going to be number one. SummerSlam, which is coming up in Minneapolis, two nights, amazing. I think — I wouldn’t put Survivor Series anymore. These are my personal picks. I’d almost say maybe Money in the Bank. But I think Clash is becoming that because of the the international appeal of it… let me give you my Big Four. WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Clash, and then obviously the Royal Rumble.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)