Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Clash In Italy

WWE is set to host its 2026 Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE) on Sunday, May 31, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Updated betting odds have been released for five key matches: the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match, the Women’s World Championship Match, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match, and a notable singles match.

In the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER have equal odds. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is favored to defeat Jacob Fatu and retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the Tribal Combat Match.

For the Women’s World Championship Match, Rhea Ripley is favored to defeat Jade Cargill and retain her title. Additionally, Sol Ruca is favored to defeat Becky Lynch and become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and Brock Lesnar is favored to win against Oba Femi in a singles match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) -120 vs. “The Ring General” GUNTHER -120

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match

“The OTC” Roman Reigns (c) -500 vs. “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu +300

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

“The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley (c) -900 vs. Jade Cargill +500

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

“The Man” Becky Lynch (c) +225 vs. Sol Ruca -350

Singles Match

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar -300 vs. “The Ruler” Oba Femi +200