WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Liverpool, England 5/28/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the M & S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne via DQ in a Singles Match.

– WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton def. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu def. MFT’s Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Carmelo Hayes to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER in a Tables Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.