Friday, May 29, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Liverpool, England 5/28/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Summer Tour 2026
WWE Summer Tour 2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the M & S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne via DQ in a Singles Match.

– WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton def. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu def. MFT’s Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Carmelo Hayes to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER in a Tables Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved