Former WWE Star Curtis Axel Facing Multiple Charges Following Arrest

Former WWE wrestler Joseph Curtis Hennig, better known to fans as Curtis Axel, is facing several charges stemming from an alleged drunk-driving incident in Minnesota.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County, the incident reportedly occurred on May 17, 2026, at a McDonald’s location in St. Francis, Minnesota.

Hennig, 46, is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig and the grandson of wrestling legend Larry Hennig. He competed in WWE from 2007 until 2020 under the names Curtis Axel and Michael McGillicutty.

According to the complaint, officers from the St. Francis Police Department responded to a reported property-damage crash at a McDonald’s drive-thru at approximately 8:47 p.m.

Police allegedly found Hennig driving a truck through the parking lot and reported observing signs of impairment, including:

A strong odor of alcohol

Bloodshot and watery eyes

Slurred speech

The complaint alleges that Hennig refused commands to exit the vehicle. Officers reportedly turned off the truck, removed the keys, and eventually physically removed him from the vehicle before placing him in handcuffs.

Authorities further allege that Hennig refused a chemical test after being read Minnesota’s Breath Test Advisory.

According to the filing, a McDonald’s employee told police that Hennig had been mumbling while in the drive-thru, swore at employees, and backed his vehicle into another car before allegedly yelling at the other driver.

Police also reported finding an open 750 mL bottle of vodka inside the vehicle during an inventory search conducted before towing.

Hennig is currently facing the following charges:

Refusal to submit to a chemical test (Gross Misdemeanor)

Driving while under the influence of alcohol (Misdemeanor)

Obstructing legal process (Misdemeanor)

Open bottle violation (Misdemeanor)

Disorderly conduct (Misdemeanor)

Court records indicate the case was filed on May 18, 2026. Bail was set under a conditional release structure, allowing either a $12,000 bond without conditions or release without monetary bail subject to court-imposed conditions.

As with all criminal matters, these are allegations contained in a criminal complaint, and Hennig is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. No public statement from Hennig or his representatives has been issued regarding the charges as of this writing.

During his WWE career, Hennig was a former Intercontinental Champion, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, and a third-generation wrestler whose family name remains one of the most recognizable in professional wrestling history.