WWE Creative Discussed Bringing Back Santino Marella For Clash In Italy

A potential appearance by Santino Marella at WWE Clash in Italy was reportedly discussed internally within WWE creative.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, an idea was pitched for the former WWE star to appear at the May 31 premium live event in Turin. However, there is currently no indication that the pitch advanced beyond the discussion stage.

The concept would make sense given Marella’s long-standing association with Italy in WWE storylines.

One of the most memorable moments of his career came during his WWE debut on an episode of Raw from Milan, where the “fan from the crowd” shockingly defeated Umaga to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his very first match.

Although portrayed as an Italian native throughout his WWE run, Marella—real name Anthony Carelli—was actually born in Mississauga. His on-screen character was billed from San Fili.

Marella remains active in wrestling today and currently serves as an on-screen authority figure for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. He has also appeared on WWE programming through the WWE–TNA working relationship, including appearances on WWE NXT.

His WWE career lasted more than a decade and included:

Two Intercontinental Championship reigns

One United States Championship reign

One WWE Tag Team Championship reign

The memorable “Santina Marella” storyline that culminated in winning the “Miss WrestleMania” battle royal at WrestleMania XXV

Clash in Italy already features a loaded lineup, including:

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill

Even if the appearance does not happen, Marella would be one of the most natural nostalgia cameos WWE could use for its first major premium live event in Italy, given how closely his character became associated with the country during his WWE run.