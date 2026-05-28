Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future After Clash In Italy

Despite speculation that his latest WWE run could be short-lived, Brock Lesnar is reportedly expected to remain part of WWE programming following this weekend’s WWE Clash in Italy.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Lesnar’s return is not planned as a one-off appearance centered solely around his rematch with Oba Femi. Sources indicate that “The Beast” is expected to continue appearing after the May 31 premium live event.

However, the report notes that Lesnar is not currently scheduled for WWE’s upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Madison Square Garden.

Lesnar’s current storyline began at WrestleMania 42, where he suffered a surprising loss to Oba Femi. Following the match, Lesnar left his gear in the ring and embraced Paul Heyman, leading many fans to believe he was retiring.

That perception changed dramatically on the May 18 episode of WWE Raw when Lesnar made a surprise return and attacked Femi. Later in the show, Heyman delivered a signed Clash in Italy contract to WWE official Adam Pearce, officially setting up the rematch.

The bout gives Lesnar an opportunity to avenge what was arguably the most significant loss of his recent WWE career.

Looking ahead, Lesnar has already been heavily linked to SummerSlam 2026, which takes place August 1-2 in Minneapolis. The location has fueled additional speculation given Lesnar’s longstanding ties to Minnesota.

The return has generated mixed reactions from notable wrestling figures.

Eric Bischoff criticized the comeback on his 83 Weeks podcast, describing it as “clunky as hell” and suggesting he would have preferred Lesnar remain retired after WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Jim Ross suggested on Grilling JR that the return may have been influenced by contract-related considerations.

On the other hand, Kevin Nash praised the surprise factor, saying the angle “made me sit the fuck up in my chair.”

Even Cody Rhodes admitted he believed Lesnar was finished before the return, noting during an ESPN appearance that he had assumed Lesnar was retired and still expects Femi to win the rematch.

With WWE now signaling that Lesnar’s return extends beyond Clash in Italy, attention will likely turn toward how the company plans to use one of its biggest attractions heading into SummerSlam season.