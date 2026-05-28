Logan Paul Reveals Exact Moment He Tore His Triceps In WWE Match

Logan Paul has provided additional details regarding the torn triceps injury that will sideline him for several months.

During the May 25 edition of WWE Raw, commentator Michael Cole confirmed that Paul suffered a torn triceps at Saturday Night’s Main Event and is expected to miss significant time while recovering.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Paul explained that the injury occurred during an interaction with Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. “When Dawkins jumped on me, my arm got kind of caught here, like pinched.”

Paul said his positioning was slightly off when attempting to absorb the impact. “I was too far back, so when I caught him, he didn’t roll over me. He kind of landed on me, and I folded onto myself.”

According to Paul, the awkward landing placed excessive strain on the arm and led to the injury. “His weight forced my arm to flex too hard with too much weight and pop my tricep.”

Paul immediately knew something was wrong. “I felt it.”

While discussing the injury, Paul also joked about recent strange events in his life and referenced fellow wrestler Danhausen. “I’m starting to think the cursing from Danhausen might be real. Some weird stuff’s been going on.”

The injury comes at a difficult time for Paul and The Vision, as he and Austin Theory are currently the WWE World Tag Team Champions. WWE has not yet announced how the championship situation will be handled during Paul’s absence.

A torn triceps typically requires surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process, with recovery times often ranging from several months to close to a year depending on the severity of the tear. While WWE has only stated that Paul will be out for “several months,” his return timeline remains unclear.

Despite the setback, Paul appeared to be keeping a sense of humor about the situation, even while acknowledging the frustration of suffering a major injury at a time when he was prominently featured on WWE television.