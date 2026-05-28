Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Should Turn Cody Rhodes Heel

Eric Bischoff believes WWE may need a major creative shakeup and has suggested that turning Cody Rhodes heel could be the spark that reignites the product.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast ahead of WWE Clash in Italy, Bischoff argued that Rhodes’ current babyface run has been successful but may have reached the point where a significant character change could create fresh interest. “I’d turn Cody heel.”

Bischoff acknowledged that Rhodes himself may not be interested in such a move but said he believes WWE needs something different. “Cody probably has no interest in it. I don’t know if he does or doesn’t, but I need to hit the refresh button here.”

While praising WWE’s current success, Bischoff argued that creative momentum has stalled. “It’s great and all, but it’s been great and all for a long time. I need something that’s a little different in order to engage.”

The former WCW President made it clear that his criticism is not about WWE’s financial performance but rather about creative growth. “It’s great business-wise, maybe there’s no reason to make any changes.”

However, he believes the weekly television product has become too predictable. “WWE has kind of reached a flat line.”

Bischoff clarified that he is not suggesting WWE is struggling. “That doesn’t mean it’s dead, that just means it’s kind of cruising along, just doing the same old stuff every week.”

He added: “That’s not good TV. Good TV grows.”

Bischoff also pointed to the current period on the sports calendar as a key opportunity for WWE to build momentum heading into the summer months. “There’s a period between the end of the football regular season into the playoffs, and about now when the NBA playoffs get hot.”

He believes WWE should use that window to create major new storylines and character developments. “You can really heat things up, so that you could go into the summer with the audience engaged as best you can.”

Regarding Rhodes specifically, Bischoff reiterated his desire to see a different side of the Undisputed WWE Champion. “I’d love to see a different character out of Cody.”

Rhodes is currently preparing to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther at Clash in Italy on May 31 in Turin.

Bischoff also briefly discussed the highly anticipated Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu.

While not predicting a winner, he indicated that his instinct would be to protect Reigns’ aura. “From a distant perspective, on the outside looking in, I think my instinct would be to protect Roman.”

He added: “This might not be the best opportunity or the right time.”

Whether fans agree with Bischoff’s assessment or not, the comments reflect an ongoing debate within wrestling circles about how long Rhodes can remain WWE’s top babyface before a major character evolution becomes necessary.