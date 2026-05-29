Tiffany Stratton Opens Up About New Mindset And Future Ambitions

WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on A Shot of Brandi to discuss her goals for the rest of the year.

Stratton said, “So SummerSlam is in Minnesota. That is my hometown. So I hope to be showcased in some sort of way. I would love to be on the SummerSlam card, hopefully. In my personal life, like I’ve grown so much in the past year, I feel like I just like have like a new way of looking at things. Like, I just feel like life happens for a reason. Like everything just happens for a reason, and I wouldn’t change anything. Like I just feel like I’ve really found myself in the past year, and I’m like excited to kind of like dive into wrestling with like this new mindset I have.”

On trying to focus on what she can control:

“I’m just trying to like focus on the things that I like can control, you know, like my wrestling matches, my promos, and you know, staying in shape outside of the ring and making sure like my mental’s good outside of the ring and stuff like that, and everything else like it happens for a reason.”

On Jade Cargill being her toughest opponent:

“I’m gonna have to go with Jade Cargill. I was on a really long streak there. I was the champion for 302 days. That’s amazing. Almost a full year. Yes, I can’t believe that, my first-ever title reign was 302 days, like that’s insane. Yeah, and then me and Jade had a couple of back-and-forth matches, which I am super proud of. I feel like me and Jade had some really good matches, and then unfortunately I got injured, and she beat me for the title back in November. So I’d have to say, Jade. Jade Cargill.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)