GUNTHER Believes Oba Femi Can Become A Pillar Of WWE

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER appeared on HUGE POP! to discuss various topics, including his expectations for “The Ruler,” Oba Femi.

GUNTHER said, “Yeah, I’m very fortunate with everything that has happened. I cannot complain (about how my WWE run has turned out), and yeah, to Oba (Femi), of course, he came in guns blazing. Really good for him. Haven’t been in the ring with me 20 minutes yet, so let’s see. I feel like down the line, that’s gonna be something that’s very interesting. I think he’s a super exciting talent, and yeah, very much looking forward to seeing what he’s gonna do in the next year. I think he’s got the potential to be a big superstar in this company, be one of the pillars down the line.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)