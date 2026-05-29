Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: What Do You Want To Talk About?

After an almost two-week hiatus, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, brought to you by PWMania.com, is back with a brand-new episode packed with discussion and debate!

With plenty happening across WWE and AEW in recent weeks, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent return to break down the biggest stories and hottest topics in professional wrestling.

On this week’s show, the crew discusses:

Should Gunther defeat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship?

Does AEW currently have all the momentum in the wrestling industry?

Is a victory at WWE Clash a must for Sol Ruca’s continued rise?

The guys also dive into several other major talking points from around the wrestling world, offering their trademark blend of analysis, opinions, and spirited debate.

Whether you’re following WWE, AEW, or both, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into in this latest episode.

Listen now: