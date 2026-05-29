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Seth Rollins Reveals Who Came Up With His SummerSlam MITB Cash-In Spot

By
James Hetfield
-
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins | WWE

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on ESPN’s Highlights with Omar to discuss various topics, including who conceived the idea of him dropping his crutches before the MITB cash-in at SummerSlam 2025.

Rollins said, “None of this was rehearsed. Talked about it briefly. I can’t take all the credit for the crutch tossing. It was… I’ll take all the credit when it’s my idea. The idea for the crutch drop was actually a Bobby Roode idea, who’s one of the incredible performers in our industry, or was and now is a great producer backstage. Honestly, this came off smoother than I expected. The crutch drop, even the jacket, the handoff for the briefcase was smooth.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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