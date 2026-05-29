Seth Rollins Reveals How WrestleMania 31 Cash-In Was Created

WWE star Seth Rollins recently appeared on ESPN’s “Highlights with Omar” to discuss several topics, including how he pitched the idea for his Money in the Bank cash-in during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins said, “Well, this was — I want to say this was the first PPV the WWE had on its own network, if I’m not mistaken. And we still had like a full, locked in time limit. This was the early days of streaming. So now, I had come up with the idea to do the cash-in in the main event of WrestleMania, probably a few months earlier, and really put it into people’s minds. I would say Royal Rumble — Roman Reigns had won the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia to a really bad reaction, and I felt like him winning the title at WrestleMania might not be great. I felt like for him, you know, as a guy who was going to be cornerstone babyface of this company, you don’t want your first major title win to be resounding boos.”

On the moment itself:

“We had it all laid out, everything felt good. And then the time just starts tick, tick, tick, tick, ticking away. And I’m sitting in gorilla, and I’m looking over at the table and I’m going, ‘Oh man. Oh, this thing’s not going to happen. We’re just going to go off the air, and we’ll have to do it tomorrow on Raw After Mania. Which is fine, but it’s not quite as awesome.’ Luckily I got the go-ahead, the music hit, and I was on my horse as fast as I could.”

On whether it is His favorite moment of his career:

“I think it’s the most iconic moment of my career. Certainly, the moment that put me on the map as a single star. And you could argue — you know, it was a culmination of events that led to that moment, but that’s the one [that] I think catapulted me into superstardom, where I was kind of a made man after that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)