Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future Following Return

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on UnSportsmanLike with Evan, Canty, and Michelle to discuss various topics, including Omos vs. Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes said, “I was set that Brock had retired. And that’s good for me, because I got two victories on Brock. So the idea that he retired I can say I got those two victories. Now that I’m not sure really anymore, it concerns me. Brock concerns the entire locker room, because he is such a presence. He’s so difficult to beat in any aspect of our game. And just an absolutely genius businessman, and an unbelievable, unbelievable athlete. But if you saw WrestleMania, I don’t — I think Oba’s got him again.”

On the possibility of Lesnar appearing at SummerSlam:

“I hope to your point — he’s from Minnesota, having won two national championships there at the university. I hope Brock gets all the way to SummerSlam, because that would be a really great place. It’s two nights, it’s gonna be amazing as far as just looking at the preliminary [of] what that PLE could be.”

On the spate of recent retirements:

“I want to get back to ’90s-style retirements anyways, where we just say we’re retired and then we’re not. And I think Brock, Brock has kind of started that out. Terry Funk was retired for 20 years I think. Flair retired a bunch, Savage kept retiring. So I’m good with, if we’re not doing big absolute, definitive retirements anymore. Just say, ‘I’m taking a break.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)