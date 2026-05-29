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Rhea Ripley Believes Bron Breakker Will Become One Of WWE’s Biggest Names

By
James Hetfield
-
Bron Breakker in WWE
Bron Breakker | WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley participated in a card opening session on Topps, where she discussed various topics. One highlight was her mention of a wrestler she would confidently invest all her money in, predicting that he will become one of the company’s biggest stars in the coming years.

Ripley said, “Maybe Bron Breakker. He’s already done so much within this company in such a short amount of time, and he’s only growing. I feel like he’s going to be one of the biggest faces within this company in the next few years.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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