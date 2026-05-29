Friday, May 29, 2026
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Backstage Update On Potential Winners For WWE Clash In Italy

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Clash
WWE Clash

WWE is set to hold its 2026 Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE) on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources familiar with future creative plans have indicated potential matchups including Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill, and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

While these matchups are currently favored, it’s important to note that plans are not finalized and may change. Reigns, Ripley, and Lesnar are the favorites to win their respective matches, which is not particularly surprising given the current betting odds that favor all three wrestlers. However, the report does not provide details about the creative favorites for the other two matches.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, with the first hour available on ESPN.

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