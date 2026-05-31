Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Friday, June 12th, 2026, through Thursday, July 30th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE SmackDown (Providence, Rhode Island) on June 12th – 5,338 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Baltimore, Maryland) on June 15th – 6,893 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT live event (Pikeville, Kentucky) on June 18th – 1,053 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Kansas City, Missouri) on June 19th – 3,863 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT live event (Corbin, Kentucky) on June 19th – 603 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Cardiff, Wales) on June 20th – 2,447 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT live event (Evansville, Indiana) on June 20th – 258 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (London, England) on June 22nd – 9,477 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW and SmackDown (Atlantic City, New Jersey) on June 29th – 6,909 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Chicago, Illinois) on July 6th – 6,060 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) on July 10th – 2,503 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Las Cruces, New Mexico) on July 11th – 3,181 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Dallas, Texas) on July 13th – 4,441 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Albany, New York) on July 17th – 3,132 tickets sold.

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (New York City, New York) on July 18th in Madison Square Garden – 5,366 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Detroit, Michigan) on July 20th – 4,480 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Oakland, California) on July 24th – 4,872 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Inglewood, Calfornia) on July 27th – 7,041 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Springfield, Illinois) on July 30th – 2,353 tickets sold.