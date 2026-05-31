Seth Rollins Opens Up About One Of WWE’s Biggest Surprise Moments

WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with ESPN’s Omar Raja about various topics, including the moment of his unmasking at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, and how these moments are unique to wrestling.

Rollins said, “I think the fun is that they thought they knew. They wanted to know, and they were hoping. And when you have that reveal in your back pocket [it’s] always a really cool feeling. And so I think you know, you watch the kind of, the mask coming off here. The hood and then the mask, you go like ‘Ah!,’ you know? Even though they kind of know, that’s the fun is when they sort of can see it coming. And then bam, you get the moment, and you see everybody lose their mind and Paul Heyman’s eyes bug out of his face. It’s a very fun thing, and it’s a unique thing in our business. There’s just not — you don’t get surprises that way really anywhere else.”

On how there are certain moments in his career he forgets while there are those he remembers as well:

“Well, my relationship with the audience and the equity that I have has really allowed me to soak in moments a lot more. I think when younger and you’re building that equity, your timing is a little bit different. You’re in a rush, you’re a bit in a hurry, you don’t really get to take these moments in as much. You don’t really get to like, fully experience them. Like, we replayed the Heist of the Century and like, I only remember that moment in third person. I don’t remember the feeling of running down the ramp, I don’t remember the cash in itself. I don’t have any first person experience of that. I’ve only seen the replays so many times that, that’s how I remember things. Whereas later in my career — you know, we look back at the WrestleMania [41] moment from the triple threat or the Punk cash-in [at SummerSlam 2025], I remember all of that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)