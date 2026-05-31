WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/26/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 544,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 5.22% compared to the previous week’s viewership of 517,000, but a decrease of 37.5% from the prior week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. Although the rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest for the show, the total viewership is the highest since the May 5 episode, which recorded 641,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT has an average rating of 0.084 in the key 18-49 demographic and 596,000 viewers in 2026. This contrasts sharply with a rating of 0.166 and 721,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice, who defended her title against Izzi Dame from The Culling.