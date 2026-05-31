GUNTHER Reacts To Being Named The Undertaker’s Favorite Wrestler

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER recently appeared on an episode of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, hosted by O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson.

During the episode, he discussed various topics, including his reaction to the high praise he received from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who called GUNTHER his current favorite wrestler.

GUNTHER said, “It’s a very nice compliment, obviously. Um yeah, I don’t know much more to say about that. It’s very nice to hear that, obviously, from somebody like Taker. It’s a big confirmation. It kind of confirmed all the things I kind of knew about myself anyway.”

On why he knew that about himself:

“My whole career has been that I always approached things differently. I often didn’t follow the popular route. Um, and often I was the only one and they never questioned my decisions. I don’t know, it maybe speaks more about a lot of my colleagues that always chase the next hot thing. I never needed that, and don’t think it will ever change.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)