William Regal Explains Why Charlie Dempsey Doesn’t Use The Regal Name

WWE legend William Regal took to his Twitter (X) account to praise his son, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey. Regal commented on fans acknowledging Dempsey’s impressive in-ring skills and explained why his son does not use the name Regal in the ring. He noted that Dempsey wants to make a name for himself in the business.

Regal wrote, “And one last thing. My lad @SirCharles_WWE hasn’t used his real name, which is Regal, as he wanted to earn his own way in this and for the last 10 years has done more than that. Very proud of him.”

He later added, “And I promise, this is the last thing. When our Charlie was born, as I was leaving the hospital in Atlanta, my wife asked me what we should use for his middle name. I jokingly said Regal, as that’s what’s paid for for everything. I came back the next day to find his middle name is Regal. Poor lad.”

Dempsey recently faced his BirthRight stablemate Uriah Connors in a WWE Main Event match earlier this week, but they lost to the Alpha Academy, consisting of Akira Tozawa and Otis, in a tag team bout.

And one last thing. My lad @SirCharles_WWE hasn’t used his real name, which is Regal, as he wanted to earn his own way in this and for the last 10 years has done more than that. Very proud of him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 30, 2026