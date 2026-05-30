AAA Noche De Los Grandes Week One Results – May 30, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week One event at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, courtesy of Fightful:

– Rey Fenix def. Laredo Kid (c) to become the new AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

– El Hijo del Vikingo def. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) to become the new AAA Latin American Champion. Omos interfered and helped Vikingo win.

– It is announced that Las Vegas will host night one of TripleMania 34 on Friday, September 11th.

– The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) def. Psycho Clown and Pagano (c) to become the new AAA World Tag Team Champions. After the match, Psycho Clown and Pagano argue. The War Raiders then attack Psycho Clown as Pagano walks away.

– El Grande Americano II def. The Original El Grande Americano in a Mask vs. Mask Match. After the match, The Original El Grande Americano unmasks and reveals himself to be Chad Gable. Gable then says he will be back in AAA.