MLW Fusion Season Premiere Results – May 30, 2026

The following results are from the season premiere of Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Fusion event at the Osceola Heritage Park Arena in Kissimmee, Florida, courtesy of Fightful:

– Shotzi def. Priscilla Kelly in a Singles Match. After the match, Shotzi calls out Shoko Nakajima.

– MLW World Champion Killer Kross holds a press conference announcing an open contract for anyone to sign if they want a title shot. Hammerstone is not happy that someone has already signed the contract.

– Scarlett def. Aleah James in a Singles Match.

– The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) brawl with The Skyscrapers (Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer) in a backstage segment.

– Austin Aries def. Trevlor Lee in a Singles Match. After the match, Austin Aries called out MLW National Champion Blue Panther.

– Matt Riddle has signed the contract to face Killer Kross.

– The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) def. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey in a Tag Team Match. After the match, The Skyscrapers taunt the Good Brothers with the MLW Tag Team Titles, leading to another brawl.

– Diego Hill def. Adam Brooks in a Singles Match.

– Danny McBride is at the MLW Fusion press conference with Don Gato.

– A Contra video shows Mads Krugger being “killed.”

– Zamaya def. Carolina Cruz in a Singles Match.

– Alex Hammerstone def. Bishop Dyer in a Singles Match.